Drug tested at UVA cleared as first COVID-19 treatment

The first treatment for COVID-19 has been cleared. That means the anti-viral drug Remdesivir can now be prescribed to hospitalized children and adults

"It's been negative headline after negative headline and I think this is a solid first bit of good news as far as treating it," Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia, said. He is a Co-Investigator of the trial for Remdesivir--a new treatment for COVID-19.

"We were very excited that we were in the trial, we were excited that it had a positive result, and now it's become the standard of care," he said.

UVA joined with around 70 sites worldwide last month in a trial for the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

"We felt that because it acts directly on the virus itself and how it replicates, we thought of the different agents that are out there, this was the best first shot to take," Bell said.

Bell says the trial has shown that the intravenous drug can decrease the duration of symptoms by four days and there may be a mortality benefit. But this drug is only for patients who are hospitalized.

"Patients who have severe disease, meaning you need Oxygen, you have imaging findings that show a lot of disease in the lungs, these are the kind of people that will qualify for this drug," Bell said.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the drug, it needs to be manufactured and distributed. Gilead Sciences, the maker of Remdesivir, has said that it hopes to make millions of doses available by the end of the year. Until that happens, UVA is starting a second phase of the trial so patients can continue to get treatment.

"So instead of a placebo, patients will be receiving Remdesivir, and we'll be comparing that to receiving another drug on top of Remdesivir versus a placebo," Bell explained.

He says this drug finally offers hope.

"I am proud to be a part of that, especially growing up in central Virginia and Lynchburg and to come back in my community and participate in something that's taken a positive step in something that's been so devastating for the whole world."