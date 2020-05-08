Dublin man arrested for possessing child pornography

Blacksburg Police have arrested a Dublin man for possession of child pornography.

Branden Horton, 28, is charged with felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The warrants were served by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is being held without bond in the New River Regional Jail.

An investigation is ongoing between Blacksburg Police Department, Montgomery County and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Offices.

No specifics about the charges have been released.

