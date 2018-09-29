Duck Donuts celebrates National Coffee Day

It’s National Coffee Day, and Duck Donuts is offering a special perk for customers. You can get a free small hot coffee today with any purchase.

So Stephanie Cook from Duck Donuts in Roanoke stopped by WDBJ7 Saturday Morning with some coffee and their seasonal flavors, including Pumpkin Icing, Chopped Apple and Streusel.

They’re also in the final days of our Gabe's Chemo Duck Program Campaign, where they’re helping support kids with cancer. They’re under 300 customers away from their goal. The campaign ends Sunday at 8 p.m.

If you’d like to grab yourself a cup of joe today, here’s the info for Duck Donuts: https://www.duckdonuts.com/ call, (540) 206-2490, they’re open today from 6:30a-10p, and can be located at 3564 Electric Rd.