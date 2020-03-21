Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones declares for NBA draft Saturday

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Sat 5:43 PM, Mar 21, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft. The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday.

Previously he had been named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP. Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, including an overtime-forcing shot in a wild comeback win at North Carolina.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” in a statement.

 