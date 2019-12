New ownership will soon take over at BMW Roanoke.

WDBJ7 Photo

Gary Duncan of the Duncan Automotive Network confirmed Wednesday the sale is official. Duncan said BMW will come under his Duncan Acura-Audi corporation.

Negotiations began in July after Duncan said the BMW broker reached out to his corporation, but the takeover won't happen until February.

Duncan intends to eventually move the BMW inventory to his site on Peters Creek.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.