Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled for possible salmonella contamination

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2018 at 10:46 AM EST
Four kinds of Duncan Hines cake mix have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

Conagra Brands voluntarily issued the recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the DNA fingerprint found in the cake mix sample matched one linked to five cases of salmonella illnesses.

According to Conagra, several sick individuals told health investigators they consumed cake mix before their symptoms began.

Salmonella illness usually lasts about four to seven days and most individuals recover without treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the salmonella outbreak, the FDA is inspecting the Conagra facility where the cake mixes were produced.

