Dunkin’ announces fall menu returns in late August

Are you a pumpkin spice fan? Well you’re in luck! Dunkin’ is bringing back its seasonal favorites in late August.

The coffee and donut chain, Dunkin', revealed Monday that it will return its seasonal favorite pumpkin-flavored treats on August 21.

Dunkin' will also introduce a few new fall treats such as the apple cider donuts and munchkins and the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature latte which will also be coming in August.

Eight Dunkin' chains across the U.S. will rebrand to pumpkin and serve free Pumpkin flavored coffee on August 14. Dunkin' has yet to reveal which chains will be involved.