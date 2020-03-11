E3 gaming expo cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

Organizers of the massive E3 tech show have cancelled the event, which was due to take place in June.

It is a huge platform for tech companies including Microsoft, which was expected to unveil the new Xbox gaming console.

In 2019 the Electric Entertainment Expo, now simply known as 'E3', ran June 11-13.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles. ... We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. " E3 organizers said in a statement on the website.

The event joins a growing list of cancelled or postponed events that historically have drawn thousands of people each year, from multi-day rock concerts to business conventions.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

