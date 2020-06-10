EARLY YEARS: Couple wants to add that "missing piece" to their family by fostering a child

For Colin and Becky Bernard, their fostering journey began about 16 years ago, when they tried to adopt from North Korea.

"I got pregnant in the middle of that so we had to stop that, and God just kept blessing us with three more girls. So, we decided about six or seven months ago that we wanted to start that journey again through foster care," says foster parent applicant Becky Bernard.

The Bernards now have a full house, with four kids, ranging in age from eight to 16.

"When this all started 16 years ago, we were going to be adopting a little girl under the age of one, so kind of that piece that never got finished, I guess," says Colin Bernard.

They're now hoping to find that missing piece, and plan on fostering to adopt. The pair completed the foster care training through HopeTree Family Services.

As with just about everything, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their fostering process.

"For us, we have to be very cautious as we have other children in the home that we can't accept someone that has been exposed. We have to honestly answer those questions and not be scared to tell them no," says Becky Bernard.

HopeTree, as well as other agencies, offers support for foster parents.

That includes case management, support group sessions, 24- hour emergency support, respite care and tax-free financial compensation.

As for the Bernards, they continue to rely heavily on their faith that they'll find the right fit for their family.

"At times we do get a little nervous because we already have a lot going on with our four kids homeschooling. But we just keep giving it to God," says Becky Bernard.

Colin adds, "It's a journey God put in our hearts to do and go through so we'll see where it goes."

For more information about becoming a foster parent, click here.

