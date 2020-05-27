EARLY YEARS: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Family Service of Roanoke Valley offers mental health services for children as young as 18 months.

And experts say the pandemic is creating emotional issues for kids who might not typically have them.

"Being at home is causing a lot of stress and anxiety for kids and a lot of worry. There's all these adults that are worrying all the time, and kids look to adults to know how they should feel about things.," says Sarah Harig, clinical program manager for mental health at Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

Harig says meltdowns or behavior regression in kids is typical, given the current circumstances.

However, there are some signs to watch out for that might require some outside help:

--If a child's anxiety is impacting their relationships with family.

--If they're sleeping excessively or having nightmares.

--Or, if they're having big changes in eating habits.

For more information, click on the link to the right of this story.