EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley parenting counselor launches new YouTube Channel

Parents often have questions about challenges that come up with raising kids. These days, many are seeking help online.

Decca Knight is offering parenting advice via her new YouTube channel, Blue Ridge Parenting

With role-playing help from her son, counselor Decca Knight recently launched a Youtube channel to educate parents on topics she normally covers in her classes.

Knight decided to take her advice online for free, after what she was hearing from parents.

"I could tell people were getting really stressed. I kind of thought. I have the skills to help with that," says Decca Knight, owner of Blue Ridge Parenting & Consulting.

Her new YouTube channel is called Blue Ridge Parenting.

One of the biggest issues she addresses in her videos is parenting triggers.

"The parenting triggers, I think what a lot of parents are finding is that they're just like getting to the edge of losing it and can't take it anymore. And so, helping parents be more self-aware of that," says Knight.

A lot of folks can relate.

To help cope, Knight suggests parents put themselves in "time out" when they need to.

As for her own biggest struggle during the quarantine - not seeing people.

"I think our biggest challenge, we're extroverts, at least I am. Sullivan enjoys being around people a lot, too, and I get a lot back from interacting with people and with kids and with families."

Her son, Sullivan, agrees. "Definitely missing my friends," he says.

