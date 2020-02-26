EARLY YEARS: "The Fakes" peels back the curtain on the dangers of the internet and social media

We spend so much of our time scrolling through social media.

In Roanoke Children's Theatre's new show, "The Fakes", social media bashing takes its toll on Maddy, played by 15- year Grace Eakin.

" It's really about Maddy grasping these things that have happened. Things that might be embarassing or just kind of detrimental to her name or her reputation," says Eakin.

Not only does "The Fakes" focus on social media and cyber bullying, but also on the lack of privacy on the internet.

"I think a lot of people are not aware of how many people are really looking at you.The whole idea of privacy I feel like is really threatened on a daily basis with us," says Roanoke Children's Theatre Director Pat Wilhelms.

Eakin says being involved in this production has made her more aware of what she posts.

"It has certainly made me thing twice, you know, because what you post, it can affect you forever for the long term."

Fellow actor David Ratliff agrees.

In preparing for the show, he says the cast looked at different social media apps to see just how un-secure they really are.

"It was actually really, really surprising how safe we think we it is. So, I mean, you can never ever ever be too cautious," says Ratliff.

Ratliff has also performed in other RCT4Teens productions.

For him, it's about enlightenment as much as entertainment.

"To be able to educate these teens on something that is going on around them that they may not even know is a real privilege to bring something to them. That way, they can see in front of their eyes, this is happening."

"The Fakes" will be performed at high schools across the Roanoke Valley, as well as at the public performance at the Jefferson Center Black Box Theatre Thursday, February 27th and Friday, February 28th at 7:00 pm.

They're just asking for a suggested $10.00 donation for admission. To reserve your seat in advance, call 540-400-7795.