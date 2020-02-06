EARLY YEARS: Local mom bringing comfort to foster children, one blanket at a time

When a child is first placed into foster care, it can feel like the rug is being pulled out from under them. Mindy Woodford is hoping a blanket can bring them some comfort.

"You know, they're moved from place to place, and I can imagine it would be really comforting to have something that's fuzzy and warm that you can take with you wherever you actually ended up," says Woodford.

Woodford says the thought of a foster child having nothing to call their own inspired her to make these blankets. So far, she's made about 15, but is hoping to make more.

"These are super easy to make. Literally, I think it's a yard and a half to two yards of material," she says.

While she encourages other sewers and quilters to help with effort, she says you don't have to be super crafty.

"There's no sewing required. They take probably an hour and a half for somebody who's never done one before," she says.

A little bit of a time for a gift that will stay with a child for a lifetime.

"It's a little hobby to have and makes the heart feel good."

If you're interested in making and donating a blanket, reach Woodford here: mindyatkins@yougotframed.biz

