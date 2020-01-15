EARLY YEARS: Mom and holistic health coach has advice for moms to be their best selves in 2020

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)-- The start of a new year often inspires us to set new goals. Moms are often so focused on their families, they overlook themselves.
"When you're a mom, it's all about everyone else. You forget about yourself and it's so easy to do that," says nurse and holistic health coach Jen Marie Cliff.
A lot of us can relate. Cliff is working to help moms focus more on ourselves in the new year.
"Sometimes, when I talk to moms, they tell me they don't want to do self care or they forget because they don't feel like they deserve it and I tell them, 'That's not true!' Isn't that awful?"
Recently, Cliff served as the guest speaker at a Moms Morning Out event hosted by Macaroni Kid Roanoke. She spoke to the group about setting goals, and has created a free downloadable planner for who she calls "mompreneurs"
"Moms who have a lot of ambition, who not only takes care of the home, but also, they run a business or they're also a working mom," explains Cliff.
"So, I created this out of the frustration of planners that I've had in the past that are really expensive, or doesn't cater to the lifestyle of a mompreneur. So, I created this for all the moms who really want to have an organized day."
Any mom can benefit from the guide. It starts with a review of last year, and how you can improve in 2020. One key element, starting each day with a sense of gratitude.
"I just take my phone aside, turn off the alarm and then I just say what I'm grateful for, and it has made such a huge difference. It's changed my outlook," she says.
Cliff stresses self care is not selfish. Think about activities that bring you joy. Start small, with just five minutes a day, and then add more time.
"Because when we take care of ourselves, in the long run, you really start to accomplish your goals."
