EARLY YEARS: RAYSAC sponsoring a social distancing challenge for kids and teens during quarantine

Social distancing is tough for all of us, but even more difficult for kids and teens.

In this time of quarantine, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, or RAYSAC, is offering a fun way to help them deal with having to stay away from their friends.

Its youth council, R.E.A.L. Team, is sponsoring a middle and high school social distancing challenge through social media.

This challenge will allow teens to take part in fun activities and earn prizes, like RAYSAC swag and even Amazon gift cards.

Shakira Williams is the RAYSAC director: "With school being canceled, we know that teens are probably frustrated, especially those that are getting really important milestones, like graduation and prom. So, we wanted to come up with an idea to help keep them engaged and connected and creative."

The challenges range from making Tik-Tok videos, to taking pictures of your pet, to submitting your homework, just to name a few.

Just choose which of the challenges you'd like to do and email RAYSAC, or message them on social media.

Williams says the contest ends May 31.

