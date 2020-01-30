EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley mom and personal coach shares her personal journey to wellness to help other moms

Personal health coach Mary Paige Larsen knows first-hand the challenge of finding that balance between being a good mom and being good to yourself.

Mary Paige Larsen sharing her journey to help other moms get healthier

"A couple of years ago, I decided that I just needed to draw the line in my own health," says Larsen.

Before the mom of two had her second child, Larsen struggled with weight issues and Type 2 Diabetes.

During a road trip one day, she even suffered a mini-stroke.

"We were in the car, and all of a sudden, I was trying to explain to him something about Northern Virginia traffic and I just kept jumbling the words. And all of a sudden, one side of my body starts tingling."

That was her wake-up call.

Larsen says she was able to turn things around when she started working with a coach, and has lost 50 pounds.

Now 36 years old, Larsen is sharing her experience with other moms.

" I just decided I would coach other moms to kind of do what I did to find the same results I have found over time," she says.

Larsen recently hosted a free meeting for moms, teaching them how to find time to exercise, make healthy meals and stay motivated .

"In order to stay consistent, in order to stay motivated, you've got to understand what your real "why" is."

Finding the perfect routine is also unique to each person.

"If you pour into yourself 30 minutes, maybe 45 a day, you're going to be able to give back more. You're going to have more energy, and be more positive," says Larsen.

But let's face it, being a mom isn't always as easy as social media portrays it to be.

Larsen says her posts keep it real.

"Sometimes your children are stressing you out, and you just need a moment. You know, I take a picture of myself in the bathroom, saying 'need a moment' 'Time out.' "

If you want to find information about any future mom wellness sessions, or to read more about Larsen's personal journey, just head to her Facebook page at facebook.com/marypaigeloves or you can email her at marypaigeloves@gmail.com.