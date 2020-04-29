EARLY YEARS: Roanoke boy using his birthday to raise money for Rescue Mission of Roanoke

At first, Tyler Hettig stood outside holding a sign, asking for $5.00 donations to benefit the Rescue Mission of Roanoke..

With social distancing, that didn't work so well.

That's when he and his dad decided to move Tyler's effort to Facebook.

Helping others is part of who he is.

"Tyler's always one to help people, especially the homeless. He's always been very aware that they're there and just to help and give them anything, even the shirt off his back, I bet he'd give. There's just something about him. He's a kind boy and very thoughtful for his age," says Tyler's dad, Heath Hettig.

Tyler's already well surpassed his original goal of $500.

When I last checked his Facebook page, the total was $550.

If you'd like to help him, his page is called "Tyler's Fundraiser for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke."

He'll be raising money through May 1.

