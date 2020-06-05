ALERT: VSP issue endangered child alert for Nelson County teen

Virginia State Police have issued an endangered child alert on behalf of Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

NCSO is looking for 14-year-old Azalia Berrian, who was last seen on June 4 around 8 p.m. on Russell Way in Afton.

She is described as black, 5-foot-5-inches and weighing 178 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She is possibly wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.

Azalia is autistic and considered to be in danger as her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

