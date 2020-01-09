ERA supporters clear first hurdle, as Senate committee advances legislation

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have cleared their first hurdle in the Virginia General Assembly.

On Thursday afternoon, members of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 10-5 to advance the legislation that would make Virginia the 38th state to ratify the ERA.

ERA advocates said the measure is long overdue.

"Voting in support of equality is not a difficult or tricky proposition. It is simply the right thing to do," said Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), "Without hesitation, we should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in 2020."

Opponents argued it's out of date, with the deadline for ratification in the distant past and the prospect of an expensive legal fight ahead.

"So, it's clear that no bill passed today is going to make ERA part of the Constitution," said Yorktown attorney and ERA opponent Colleen Holcomb, "but what it is going to do is sign a blank check on behalf of Virginia taxpayers and we ask please don't do that. Thank you."

Committee members voted 10 to 5 to advance the legislation.

There are more votes, and more debates ahead in the State Senate and the House of Delegates,but it now appears that the Equal Rights Amendment is on the fast track to passage in the General Assembly.