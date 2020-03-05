Eagle Scout project to spruce up empty park

SR Bryant Jr. Memorial Way will have a collaborative Eagle Scout project on its grounds.

The project looks to provide new fencing, a parking lot revamp and a playground.

Currently, the park sits empty.

The project might also include a new pavilion and basketball court.

It will see work performed by three brothers.

"We are totally surrounded by homes and families and children. So this would give them an opportunity to come out. They could walk up the street and play in the park and they could come back home. It would be very close-knit in the community," said Mary Pascale, Campbell County Parks and Recreation director.

The whole process will take a couple years to complete.

