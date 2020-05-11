Early morning car crash leaves several vehicles, home damaged

Monday morning in Lynchburg, a car crash left several cars and a home damaged.

A corner of a house was struck as part of the incident. WDBJ7 photo.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Old Forest Road.

A person was speeding and crashed into several cars and a home, according to police. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Police say the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

"And we heard a gentleman outside yelling, 'help, somebody help me,' and so we came on out - or he came out - and seen that the gentleman had wrecked into the house and so we called the ambulance, which had already been called by another neighbor, to get some help," said Artice Royall Hubbard, Lynchburg resident.

Multiple cars were totaled from this crash.

