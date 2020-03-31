Earth Fare plans to reopen Roanoke location, two months after filing for bankruptcy

Roanoke's director of economic development confirmed to WDBJ7 the Earth Fare location in Roanoke will reopen.

Rob Ledger said everything is still in the early stages of planning. There is no timeline currently for when the grocery store will return.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Earth Fare corporate to learn more and are actively working to receive a response.

Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy in early February, a day after announcing the closures of all its stores around the country.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

