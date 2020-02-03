Earth Fare employees shocked, worried about store closings

Earth Fare employees will be out of a job within the next several weeks after the company announced it would be shutting down all 50 of its locations.

The North Carolina based health and wellness supermarket made the announcement Monday morning. It was a surprise to those who work at the Roanoke location, which opened just two years ago.

"I am still trying to process to be honest," Employee A.J. Peters said. “I am angry at the fact that we didn’t know sooner, but more than anything I am sad.”

Employees said they have been told that the store will officially close around the end of the month.

"We are all so worried about each other. Because we have people who are going through hard times right now, and you know, we are worried about our family," Peters said.

Roanoke City's Economic Development Office called in resources to help the 90 employees who will soon be out of a job.

“What we did was immediately call the Virginia Career Works Center and the Workforce Development Board to try and gather a rapid response to try to help those employees figure out what to do next and what are the next steps to try and get them fully employed,” Economic Development Director Rob Ledger said.

The news came as a shock to Ledger just like everyone else..

"There's always some issues with companies every day, but we didn't believe it would be to this extent," Ledger said.

For now employees like Peters say they will keep doing what they do best.

"I know that until I am told not to come back to work I am going to do the best I can to help as many people as I can," Peters said.

Roanoke’s Economic Development Office had reached out to Earth Fare’s corporate office, but as of Monday evening, had not heard anything in response.

