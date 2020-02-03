Earth Fare supermarkets closing all locations, including Roanoke

Earth Fare, a health and wellness supermarket, has announced it will close its doors. The supermarket will begin liquidation sales at all its 50 locations.

The North Carolina-based market has notified all its employees of the upcoming closures, as it continues to search for buyers.

"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We'd like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership," said Earth Fare.

According to a news release from the company, Earth Fare implemented many strategies over the past few years to increase growth and expansion, as well as to enhance customer's experiences.

"While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores," added Earth Fare.

Liquidation sales will include a wide array of products at significant price reductions, Store fixtures are for sale as well.

A local Earth Fare manager told WDBJ7 the stores may be closed by the end of the month.

