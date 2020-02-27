Eight-foot beehive removed from Richmond apartment ceiling

An animal control company in Virginia said it's removed an 8-foot-long beehive from an apartment.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said in a statement that they removed the hive from the ceiling of a living room in Richmond on Monday.

The company said the hive produced about 80 to 100 pounds of honey, although only about 15 to 20 pounds was able to be salvaged. Rich Perry, owner of the wildlife control company, said it was extremely unusual to find such a large hive inside a building.

The space was in between tenants at the time.