Eighth annual Souper Bowl is Saturday in Lexington

The eighth annual Souper Bowl is this weekend at Washington and Lee University's Evans Dining Hall.

Rockbridge area restaurants, caterers and bakeries will serve soup creations — many using local ingredients — and desserts while Washington and Lee’s a capella groups entertain.

All proceeds will support Campus Kitchen at W&L’s Backpack Program, a hunger-fighting project that serves all area elementary schools and Head Start programs, providing over 750 children with a bag of non-perishable food items to take home for the weekend.

"You know, it's all the best restaurants, caterers, and organizations in town come in to show their best muscle, and so the soups are fantastic," said Ryan Brink, Campus Kitchen's Coordinator. "We have everything ranging from a really rich, hearty miso soup this year, to a steak and ale soup, and even a dessert soup, a cookies and cream."

It all happens Saturday from 11 A-M to 2 P-M. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door.

