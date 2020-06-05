Elba Butcher Shoppe makes final preparations before opening in Bedford

A scanner ringing up an item - that's the sound of the last bits of preparation going into Elba Butcher Shoppe.

It's the store that's taking over where Vista Food left off back in February.

"It has been a lot of work," said Wendell Dawson, co-owner. "We've had a lot of good help getting it prepared."

Dawson and his wife Stephanie have been busy getting the store ready for the Bedford community.

Folks could be seen around the store Friday stocking and checking their lists to make sure Saturday's opening goes as smooth as possible.

Although this is the third location for Elba, getting this one open has been a bit more challenging.

"There have been some delays as far as in construction and getting things done and also some supplies and equipment we ordered had to be back-ordered because of the situation going on," said Dawson.

Even with the pandemic continuing, the county's economic development authority, which owns the property, says people have been pushing to know when the store would open.

Jim Messier says social media has helped the economic development authority gather the community's reaction.

"And this week when they announced their official opening date on Saturday, I mean it's been thousands of people reacting," said Messier.

Stephanie Dawson echoes that sentiment, saying people have been pulling up wanting to know when the time would come.

"We've had customers driving by - 'When are you opening? When are you opening?' So, it is positive for them to have another option for shopping," said Dawson.

And so after some setbacks and plenty of prep, the building's doors will open up once again for the first time in months.

"We've got a good inventory," said Dawson. "Not 100 percent, but I think we've got enough to open up."

