Eldor executive tours Virginia Western

A top executive from the Eldor Corporation visited Virginia Western Wednesday afternoon.

Luca Forte is the operations supervisor of the international automotive business. He had toured the college before, but this was the first time he was seeing the school’s new STEM lab.

Forte talked with students and teachers to learn more about their programs and equipment.

The learning opportunities at Virginia Western originally attracted the company to build its Botetourt County plant, Forte said.

"They are on the same page, on the same technology compared to what we need in terms of skilled people,” he said.

The company hopes to see skilled workers come out of programs at Virginia Western and find opportunities to work at its factory.

