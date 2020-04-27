Election officials prepare for May 19 vote

Election officials in more than 50 Virginia localities are preparing for in-person voting next month.

But they're encouraging their citizens to vote absentee.

Tracy Howard is Radford's Director of Elections.

"It's just been a trying time for a lot of elections offices in Virginia."

Governor Northam proposed moving the May elections to November because of concerns involving the spread of COVID-19, but the General Assembly failed to approve the change. Northam does have authority to delay the municipal elections up to two weeks, and he moved them from May 5 to May 19.

Howard is glad to have certainty on the date of the election, and happy that absentee votes already cast will be counted.

And If more citizens vote absentee, Howard said he's confident the number of voters on election day will be manageable.

"It does give us a little more time, gives us a little more opportunity to get the word out to get the absentees in,"" Howard said. "And that helps us flatten our curve. So on election day we can run skeletal crews and folks will have already voted and very few people will have come into the precincts."

Allison Robbins is the Director of Elections in Wise County and President of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia.

She said the state's election officials are dedicated to protecting the election process, and the health and safety of everyone who works the polls or casts a ballot.

"And so we're just working to identify an adequate number of poll workers, and ensure that we have an adequate number of sanitation supplies and hand sanitizer, and gloves and masks, and all the things that we need to protect our election officials and our voters," Robbins said.

Tracy Howard wants everyone to know that absentee ballots are safe and count just like regular votes on Election Day.

And he said the easiest way to get one is to apply on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

