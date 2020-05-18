Election officials prepare for in-person voting Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day in more than 20 towns and cities here in western Virginia. And local election officials are preparing for in-person voting.

Candidates for city and town councils, and for mayor account for most of the contests.

Election officials have encouraged citizens to vote by absentee ballot, but the polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. for in-person voting.

Tracy Howard is Radford's Director of Elections and General Registrar.

"We are issuing some PPE to our officers of election. We have sneeze guards at the check-in table," he told WDBJ7 Monday afternoon. "We're requesting, of course we can't require, we're requesting that folks wear their masks."

Howard said Radford will also post an official at the door of each precinct to limit the number of people who are inside at one time.

About 50 percent of the city's registered voters requested absentee ballots, but many haven't been returned.

Howard is encouraging anyone who requested an absentee ballot, but plans to vote in person to bring the ballot with them to the polls.

And he said anyone who is voting absentee, but hasn't returned their ballot has until 7 p.m. Tuesday to return it to the registrar's office.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.