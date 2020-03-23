Elevation Church Roanoke donates thousands to local organizations

Many hometown charities and non-profits are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Elevation Church in Roanoke recently donated more than $70,000 to organizations to help.

The church presented Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley with a check for $50,000. They also gave $4,000 to Roanoke Area Ministries, $3,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia and $15,000 to the Rescue Mission.

Officials there said the money will help them provide resources to the homeless, including medical care.

"We have a free clinic that is on site. We're coordinating with the hospital. We're doing additional intakes screening people for fevers or symptoms," said Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark.

Since opening five years ago, Elevation Church Roanoke has donated over $400,000 to local organizations. Church officials said the timing of this round of donations was especially meaningful.

"A lot of people don't know what to do and they're looking for answers in so many different ways," said Brandon Hostetler. "The donations that we gave now can provide hope and it can provide clarity just to let people know they're not alone."

