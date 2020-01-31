Elmwood on Ice to close Sunday

If you haven't been to Elmwood on Ice this season-- this weekend is your last chance!

WDBJ7 photo

The ice skating rink in Roanoke's Elmwood Park closes at the end of this weekend for its 5th winter season. It runs until Sunday, February 2.

Ice skating admission is $6 and skate rentals are $2.

"The weather looks like it's going to be great, and it's always fun to go downtown and do something a little bit different. Obviously, skating outside is a little bit of a novel idea, so we encourage people to come down here and try it out, maybe do a little shopping down here as well," Jaime Clark, Marketing and Communications Manager for Downtown Roanoke Incorporated, said.

Clark says it was a successful season, and she is hopeful the rink will re-open next winter.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.