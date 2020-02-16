Elton John to finish New Zealand tour after announcing he had pneumonia

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Elton John arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. An emotional John had to cut short a performance in New Zealand on Sunday, Feb. 16 after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and had to be assisted off stage. John reached out to his fans on Instagram on Sunday, apologizing for ending his show at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium early. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By  | 
Posted:

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance.

Video clips posted online by fans showed John breaking down in tears as he ended the concert Sunday night in Auckland. The 72-year-old singer thanked the fans who attended and apologized for ending the show early.

His post on Instagram said he had walking pneumonia but “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more."

 