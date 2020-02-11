Crash closes northbound ramp from I-581 in Roanoke to Hershberger

Emergency crews are on-scene working an accident at the Exit 3E ramp for Hershberger Road East off of 581N.

A minivan and car collided with each other while trying to exit from 581. The woman who was driving the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.

The ramp is currently closed. Officials tell WDBJ7 they expect to have the scene cleared around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

