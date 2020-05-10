Emory & Henry looks to Fall 2020 for traditional commencement and

Emory & Henry College says they plan to hold a traditional commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 and resume on-campus classes in the fall.

A Senior Celebration Class of 2020 Watch Party was held Saturday, May 9 on social media that included tributes to the group in the form of senior-submitted memories and a message from President Wells, faculty and staff. After receiving their diploma, a program and gift from the school in the mail next month, the seniors will be welcomed at a venue and date that is safe for all students and guests in Fall 2020.

Emory & Henry is looking to the fall to safely resume classes on-campus. According to a release from the school, the college's COVID-19 task force will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the virus and make the call for teachers to continue teaching remotely should that be the case.

A contingency plan for two, seven-week, back-to-back sessions is being discussed for the fall as well. New class times that would help students move to classes more safely, adjust the credit load per session, offer remote class options, and the ability for additional time given to students to complete work could all be in play.

“The faculty, staff and campus community remain more committed to the value of higher education than ever in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says President Wells of Emory & Henry College. “While lives, finances, personal health and mental well-being have been affected, our desire to teach and ask hard questions has never been stronger.”

The Class of 2020 is made up of students from 17 states and two countries. Southwest Virginia is represented by 53 percent of graduates.

