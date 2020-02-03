Empire Bakery adds nearly 80 new jobs following expansion

A company in Rocky Mount is growing, which means more job opportunities for people in Southwest Virginia.

Empire Bakery recently completed a $10 million expansion at its plant.

The company decorates and ships cakes to major retail stores like Kroger.

They've added new storage space and production lines at their facility in Rocky Mount.

The strong workforce in Rocky Mount helped them decide to make their expansion there, General Manager Todd Lockhart said.

“We found a good workforce here. We are continuing to grow that, as well as provide other better benefits with the growth of our business as well. So it’s been good for the community,” Lockhart said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.