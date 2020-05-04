Employee at Heritage Hall Lexington diagnosed with COVID-19

An employee at the Heritage Hall Lexington healthcare and rehab facility has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Heritage Hall sent a letter to residents and family members Saturday, informing them the employee had last worked in the facility April 28.

The employee was screened before entering the building and again at the end of shift and, according to Heritage Hall, did not display symptoms of illness or have an elevated temperature.

No other residents or employees have tested positive or shown symptoms.

In an effort to protect residents, Heritage Hall says it has implemented additional temperature checks and safety protocols, above what is required by the health department.

In-person visitation remains restricted, but family members are still encouraged to communicate through phone calls, video calls and other social media formats.

The facility is continuing to analyze any interactions that may have taken place with the diagnosed individual in order to limit further exposure.

