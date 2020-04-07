Employees with Hair Cuttery not expected to see paychecks

As the spread of COVID-19 affects businesses locally and nationally, one chain of hair salons allegedly informed employees they will not be able to pay them for the work they did before they closed their doors.

Courtesy WHSV

Courtney Holland, a stylist with Hair Cuttery in Waynesboro, said over the last month, she worked to try and get more hours ahead of her store closing on March 21.

Holland said she was hoping to make some extra cash and spread it out for the long run, but never got paid on Tuesday.

"It's been really emotional for a lot of people," Holland said. "There's people having trouble paying rent now because we're all counting on those checks people are wondering how they're going to get food for their family."

She told WHSV a video was recently sent out to employees from company leadership explaining they took the measure to not pay all employees on April 7 for the company's financial security.

Michele Gregory, a salon leader, said she also wasn't paid on Tuesday but understands why the company made the decision and knows its just to make sure their doors reopen.

"I've been so loyal to this company and they've been so loyal to us," Gregory said. "So if they have to hold a paycheck then there's probably a thousand and some salon professionals that are okay with that because they have never let us down."

In the video, Phil Horvath, President and COO, said their intentions are still to pay employees for the time they've work as soon as they're able to do so.

WHSV reached out to the parent company Ratner Companies and Hair Cuttery for a statement but have yet to hear back.

