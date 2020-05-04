Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks this week

The Earth will pass through the the remnants of Halley's comet and it looks to peak Tuesday morning.

It will be difficult to see not only because of cloud cover, but a nearly full moon will light the sky in the northern hemisphere. This year, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower coincides with a supermoon on May seventh.

Stargazers might have another chance to see the meteor shower into the weekend when the moon won't be as bright. All you need to do is look up.In fact, the meteors are even visible through the end of the month.

With the famed Halley's comet, there's always next year. Earth crosses the comet's orbital path each Spring between April and May.

Halley's comet itself won't be visible again until at least 2061.

