Evictions delayed as Northam works on rent relief

Monday, Virginia's state supreme court pushed the pause button on evictions around the commonwealth.

The came at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam. In a letter, also released Monday, Northam wrote, "this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need."

The stay is only the latest in a string of temporary evictions relief measures put in place by both the state and Federal governments. This order is set to expire June 28th.

The governor says he'll be using that time to craft a new rent relief initiative, and will be releasing details in the coming weeks.

The Supreme Court order means no new eviction proceedings can be filed, and any current proceedings will be put on hold. That includes the 381 cases currently before Roanoke City's General District Court.

"They should not be able to have a hearing, and then get a writ of possession or a writ of eviction," said Mona Raza, a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley, which offers support to low income tenants.

"We can either advise them, or sometimes we can go to court with them and represent them in court as well," said Raza.

Raza points out once this relief expires, on June 28th, it will be back to business as usual. As a result, she says tenants who are at risk of losing their homes now should use this time to strategize

"One thing they could think about doing is maybe talking to their landlord and coming up with a payment plan," said Raza, "cause eventually the time will come when there's no stay in evictions."

