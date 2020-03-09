Ex-cop pleads guilty to 47 child porn charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - A former police officer has pleaded guilty to dozens of child porn charges.

Jeffrey Elliott Kincaid, 56, pleaded guilty to 47 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Lynchburg's Commonwealth Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss 15 additional counts.

Kincaid worked for the Bedford Police Department for several years until the late '90s.

He originally pleaded guilty to 61 charges more than a year ago, but was granted a motion to vacate that plea in October of 2019.

Kincaid is set to be sentenced June 10.