Ex-cop pleads guilty to 46 child porn charges

A former police officer pleaded guilty to dozens of child porn charges.

Jeffrey Elliott Kincaid, 56, pleaded guilty to 46 counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Wednesday.

Lynburg's Commonwealth Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss 15 additional counts.

Kincaid worked for the Bedford Police Department for several years until the late 90s.

He originally pleaded guilty to 61 charges more than a year ago, but was granted a motion to vacate that plea in Oct. of 2019.

Kincaid is set to be sentenced on June 10.

