Exalted Church in Roanoke holds Drive-In Service

In some uplifting news, church-goers have been finding creative ways to worship while following social distancing guideliones.

Exalted Church on Williamson Road in Roanoke held it's first drive-in church service Sunday. Members sat in their cars in the parking lot, while the pastor held a service with prayers and singing. Instead of clapping and shouts of praise, members honked their horns.

"What happens when I look in this parking lot like I do, I'm reminded that we're all just, we know where our hope is, and the church has to assemble together. We may not have been inside of the building today, but the church was assembled together," Jim Asberry, Founding Pastor of Exalted Church, said.

The service was also live-streamed so other members could watch from their homes.

