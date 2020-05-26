Excess wastewater to be removed at Smith Gap Landfill

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority is working to remove excess wastewater generated by recent rainfall at Smith Gap Landfill beginning Tuesday.

RVRA says storage tanks used to manage the landfill’s wastewater are in danger of exceeding their capacity. In order to prevent any environmental issues, hauling services have been contracted to remove the excess wastewater.

RVRA says this means around 15 truck tanker loads will be placed on Bradshaw Rd. and North Fork Rd. in Roanoke and Montgomery Counties daily.

The work is expected to take up to five days, but could take longer depending on weather conditions.

More information can be found by contacting the authority at 540-857-5050 or by visiting their website.

