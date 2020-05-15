Excited customers return to Valley View Mall as soon as doors reopen

Valley View Mall is one of the many businesses reopening Friday. When store doors reopened at 11 a.m., there was already a steady stream of people walking in.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

WDBJ7 wasn't allowed to film into the mall, but even from just looking out at the parking lot, we could tell there were a lot of people ready to shop.

Not every store in the mall is open, but the ones that are will be required to follow Virginia Health Department guidelines.

WDBJ7 spoke to the mall's PR representative and she said that while the community's health is a top priority, but they are excited to welcome customers back.

Elizabeth Leming and Marcus Newton were two shoppers who were glad to be back.

"Everybody is excited," Leming said. "Spending that money. The sales from what I've seen on the inside are going to be phenomonal."

"Everybody in there is just like happy," Newton said. "Everybody's smiling. I mean it's crazy."

They said they weren't too concerned about the health risk. They said most people were wearing masks and keeping a safe distance between themselves.

