Experts say social distancing working in Virginia

Data scientists are helping Virginia respond to the spread of COVID-19 with models that shed light on potential outcomes.

On Monday, the Commonwealth shared some of their insights.

Experts from the University of Virginia and other institutions spoke with reporters.

They said the data indicates that social distancing is working, and right now they're optimistic about having adequate hospital capacity.

Dr. Daniel Carey is Virginia's Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

"Our actions right now and going forward will affect our outcomes,"Carey said during the conference call. "And we're also in it for the long haul. And we need Virginians to keep working with us on this."

Carey said Virginia must be careful as it eases restrictions, to make sure we don't experience a second wave of infection.