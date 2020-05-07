Explore Park offering new camping opportunity on raised platforms

Once quarantine restrictions are lifted, Roanoke County has a few new options for you to enjoy the great outdoors.

WDBJ7 photo

The Parks and Rec department is working with Blue Mountain Adventures to add raised camping platforms. They're putting the finishing touches on all three sites.

Holly Hart with Blue Mountain Adventures said visitors will be able to camp in a tree-house like experience alongside the Roanoke River with nothing but a tarp or the stars overhead and the river beside you.

"From just encountering people as we've been down here working in the woods and people walking along, I think they're excited to get out and looking for another opportunity to get out and be safe about it, socially distanced," Hart said. "And I think we're set up really well to be able to accommodate that."

The sites will open up once the governor eases camping restrictions and the Virginia Department of Health approves the license for the three new sites.

Each site will also offer a picnic table, fire pit and stationary grill.

