Explore dozens of national park trails from home

As many follow social-distancing guidelines and avoid traveling, there are still ways to explore the beauty found right here in the United States.

Google Earth gives people the opportunity to hike dozens of different locations through its virtual tours of 31 U.S. national parks.

The tours offer a 360-degree look and information about each trail, and users can get it all from the comfort of their couch.

Of course, these experiences are better in person, but as people work to find a new normal during this global pandemic, this provides a little bit of relief to the stress.

There’s options to travel some of the nation’s most iconic areas including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Acadia and many more.

