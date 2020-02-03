Family and Friends remember the life of Patrick County shooting victim

Saturday night, family and friends remembered the life of a man that was killed last week in Patrick County.

"Like, I still can't believe it. It's like a dream", said Damien Hairston's ex-girlfirend, Shakira Lowe.

On January 26, 27-year-old Damien Hairston was shot and killed in the parking lot of True Gospel Baptist Church. The church was not in session but was used as a meeting place between Hairston and a group of people. On Saturday, his family and friends honored his life with a vigil.

"You can't find another Dame, and it's not going to be the same without him," said Lowe.

A total of five different people have been arrested in connection to the case, including 19-year-old Acya Hagen, 20-year-old Stephen Gravely, 18-year-old Jermaine Penn Jr., 18-year-old Lonnie Reynolds and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Lowe said she is glad to have some closure, but is still in a lot of pain.

She says writing and poetry has helped her push through.

Part of the poem reads:

"This don't seem real/ They had a plot/ I'm asking God Why/ Did Dame get shot/ You stole this man's life/ Just like a thief/ You left all his loved ones/ Filled with heartache and grief."

The sheriff's office says evidence suggests Damien Hairston and Acya Hagen had tried to set up a drug deal with the other suspects and were planning to rob them. Officials say that's what lead to the gunfire and ultimately the death of Hairston.

