F.A.I.T.H. Riders Motorcycle Ministry feeds truck drivers in Pulaski

In Pulaski, bikers are helping truckers. A faith-driven motorcycle ministry spent all Saturday serving up free hot meals to the ones they say are keeping our country moving.

"Man, I love it, I love it, I'm so grateful and thankful this morning, I didn't have anything to eat this morning," truck driver Leeandra Hayes said.

He has been driving trucks for over 25 years. He often grabs food on the go, but that hasn't been easy for him lately with many stores being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm usually eating cold cuts now, you know, canned goods out here," Hayes said.

So Saturday's free hot meal of hot dogs and hamburgers from the bikers brought him some relief.

"I went by and told each and every one of them, thank you, thank you for this appreciation that you're giving to truck drivers," Hayes said.

The F.A.I.T.H. Riders Motorcycle Ministry set up shop at a truck stop off of the Claytor Lake exit. This idea to help all spurred from a video the ministry's organizer Chris Shaw watched of a truck driver getting refused food at a drive-through.

"They're keeping America going right now, they're keeping the stores and all of that, and a lot of them are on the roads for long hours, away from home for days and days and weeks . . . When they pull in here, they don't have to worry about getting refused," Shaw said.

The motorcycle group pulled in donations from local businesses to make this trucker--appreciation day possible.

"We need to step up and help one another," Shaw said.

The motorcycle ministry plans to do another service act in May and will hand out free meals to first responders.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.